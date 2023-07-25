DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A man was assaulted after someone called to report the sexual assault of a minor, deputies say.

According to the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office, they were called on July 14 around 11 a.m. about a sexual assault involving a juvenile female in Tyro.

According to the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office, the suspect, identified as Logan Junior Davis, was “also assaulted” during the call and taken to the hospital.

The victim was taken to the Dragon Fly House in Mocksville and a warrant was issued for Davis’s arrest for felony indecent liberties with a minor. He was taken into custody on July 19 and received a $25,000 secured bond.