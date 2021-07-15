Suspect vehicle described after man hit by car in Greensboro, taken to hospital in critical condition

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — One person was taken to the hospital after being hit by a car on Wednesday night, according to the Greensboro Police Department.

At about 9:18 p.m. Wednesday, a man was hit by a car while walking across Randleman Road between Garrett Street and Mobile Street.

The victim, a 39-year-old man, was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

Police said the driver of the car drove off after hitting the pedestrian.

Police say the vehicle was a black 2015-2020 Toyota Corolla missing the front grill and displaying a paper 30-day tag.

The suspect vehicle was last spotted heading south on Randleman Road.