Suspect vehicle described after man hit by car in Greensboro, taken to hospital in critical condition

Piedmont Triad News

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — One person was taken to the hospital after being hit by a car on Wednesday night, according to the Greensboro Police Department.

At about 9:18 p.m. Wednesday, a man was hit by a car while walking across Randleman Road between Garrett Street and Mobile Street.

The victim, a 39-year-old man, was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

Police said the driver of the car drove off after hitting the pedestrian.

Police say the vehicle was a black 2015-2020 Toyota Corolla missing the front grill and displaying a paper 30-day tag.

The suspect vehicle was last spotted heading south on Randleman Road.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Must-See Stories

More Must-See Stories

MOST POPULAR

Follow FOX8 on Twitter