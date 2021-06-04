Suspect turns himself in after 14-year-old shot in backseat of vehicle at Cook Out in Winston-Salem, police say

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A suspect turned himself in to police on Friday after 14-year-old was shot in May at a Cook Out in Winston-Salem, according to police.

At about 3:17 a.m. on May 13, police responded to a shooting on the 1200 block of Peters Creek Parkway.

Police say a fight broke out at a Cook Out at 3101 Peters Creek Parkway.

The suspect vehicle followed after the victim’s vehicle onto the 1200 block of Silas Creek Parkway.

There, the shooter fired into the victim’s vehicle.

A 14-year-old, who was in the back seat, was shot. According to police there was also a 15-year-old and 16-year-old in the vehicle who were unharmed.

The teenager was taken to a hospital with a non-life-threatening injury.

Investigators identified Dmarus Jarrod Quaye as the suspect responsible for the May 13 shooting.

As a result, warrants for possession of a firearm by a felon and discharging a firearm into an occupied vehicle in operation were obtained for Quaye’s arrest.

On Friday, he turned himself in to law enforcement and received a $10,000 secured bond.