Winston-Salem police asking for public’s help finding suspect after armed robbery of Verizon store

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — The Winston-Salem Police Department is asking for the public’s help finding a suspect after a Verizon store was robbed on Thursday.

Police responded to the Verizon wireless store on Robinhood Road in Winston-Salem around 8:00 p.m. after they were told a man went into the store with a gun and took an”‘undisclosed number” of cell phones.

He ran out of the store and drove off in a silver car before the police arrived.

Anyone with information is asked to call the WSPD at (336) 773-7700 or Forsyth Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800.