Suspect shot, taken to hospital in critical condition after Graham home invasion, police say

GRAHAM, N.C. (WGHP) — A man accused in a home invasion was taken to the hospital in critical condition after he was shot, according to Graham police.

At 8:05 p.m. Saturday, officers responded to a reported home invasion at Pine Apartments on the 700 block of Ivey Road. At least one of the offenders had a handgun.

According to police, a man who lived at the home got into a struggle with one of the home invaders.

During the struggle, a suspect was shot. The suspect was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

The other offender ran away from the scene, according to police.

The man who lives at the home suffered minor injuries.