Suspect shot by employee during attempted robbery at Winston-Salem Family Dollar, police say

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Winston-Salem police are investigating outside a Family Dollar after an attempted robbery and shooting, according to a Winston-Salem Police Department news release.

Around 5:07 p.m. on Thursday, police responded to a reported armed robbery.

Police say a person tried to rob the Family Dollar in the 500 block of Martin Luther King Jr. and was shot in the leg by an employee.

A police K-9 is searching for the suspect.

No other injuries have been reported.

The WSPD is asking for the public’s assistance in this case. Anyone with any information regarding this incident or similar crimes is asked to call the WSPD at (336) 773-7700, Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800, or En Espanol (336) 728-3904. Text-A-Tip Program at (336) 276-1717 allows you to anonymously text tips, photos, and videos to the WSPD. You can also view “Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem Forsyth County” on Facebook.

