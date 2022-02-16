Suspect leads deputies on high-speed chase after attempting to hit them with his truck, Davidson County Sheriff’s Office says

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Police had to abandon a high-speed pursuit because of the danger.

Police say they were pursuing someone who has several felony warrants, including larceny and probation violations.

Officers approached the suspect at Elwin Circle in Lexington, and they say that’s when he attempted to hit three deputies with his truck and then began a chase.

Deputies say they canceled the pursuit on US 8 southbound, near Healing Springs because the suspect was driving the wrong way down the highway and putting drivers at risk.