Suspect killed in officer-involved shooting outside of Greensboro police headquarters identified; officer in hospital

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Police have released the name of the suspect who was killed in an officer-involved shooting in the parking lot of the Greensboro Police Department headquarters on Friday afternoon.

The suspect is Christopher Corey Moore, 41, of Greensboro.

At 3:08 p.m., Moore came into the parking lot, set fire to a police vehicle and assaulted an officer, according to Greensboro Police Chief Brian James.

Three officers responded and fired their weapons. Moore was shot and pronounced dead at the scene.

The officer who was assaulted was taken to the hospital and there is no word on their condition, but James said their injuries are consistent with a physical assault.

The officers involved have been placed on administrative duty while the SBI investigates the case, which is standard protocol in officer-involved shootings.

No information has been released on the suspect’s motive.