Suspect killed in officer-involved shooting outside of Greensboro police headquarters identified; officer in hospital

Piedmont Triad News

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Police have released the name of the suspect who was killed in an officer-involved shooting in the parking lot of the Greensboro Police Department headquarters on Friday afternoon.

The suspect is Christopher Corey Moore, 41, of Greensboro.

At 3:08 p.m., Moore came into the parking lot, set fire to a police vehicle and assaulted an officer, according to Greensboro Police Chief Brian James.

Three officers responded and fired their weapons. Moore was shot and pronounced dead at the scene.

The officer who was assaulted was taken to the hospital and there is no word on their condition, but James said their injuries are consistent with a physical assault.

The officers involved have been placed on administrative duty while the SBI investigates the case, which is standard protocol in officer-involved shootings.

No information has been released on the suspect’s motive.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

MOST POPULAR

get the app

My FOX8 News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Follow FOX8 on Twitter