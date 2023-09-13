SURRY COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A suspect was found at a medical facility the day after allegedly leading a chase across the Virginia-North Carolina state line and crashing on N.C. 52, according to the Surry County Sheriff’s Office.

At about 9:53 p.m. on Sunday, Surry County deputies learned that a motorcyclist was leading a chase from Virginia into North Carolina on Interstate 77.

Deputies found the motorcyclist and tried to pull him over but he did not stop. The motorcyclist continued onto N.C. 52 south before losing control and crashing near the Cook School Road exit. The man who had been riding the motorcycle ran away from the scene.

Patrick Francis Fehley IV, 20, was found the next day at a medical facility getting treatment for injuries he appeared to have suffered during the crash.

Fehley was charged with felony fleeing to elude arrest with a motor vehicle, failure to heed lights or siren, resisting a public officer, reckless driving and speeding. He was arrested on Wednesday and received a $15,000 unsecured bond.