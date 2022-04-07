DOBSON, N.C. (WGHP) — An arrest and an extradition was made in a 30-year-old cold case in Surry County, and the sheriff’s office

Surry County Sheriff’s Office announced that Warren Luther Alexander was arrested for the 1992 murder of Nona Cobb. He was arrested on March 15 and extradited back to North Carolina on March 27.

“The fact that we’re all here today is a testament to the men and women who did not give up,” Surry County Sheriff Steve Hiatt said at a press conference Thursday. He recognized and thanked the deputies and officers who worked on the case, including the Cleveland County Sheriff’s Office, FBI, Texas Rangers and Identifiers International LLC.

“Hear my words, the men and women of the SBI, in partnership with sheriff’s offices across the state and around the county, will seek out justice for the cold cases we have on our books,” said SBI Director Bob Schurmeier as he discussed the case. “We will work day and night to pursue the suspects who think they may have gotten away with it, 20, 30, 40 years ago.”

“Sometimes, justice is swift. Other times, tragically, it can take longer,” NC Attorney General Josh Stein said, as he offering his condolence’s to the family of Nona Cobb.

He went on to thank the crime labs and discuss the importance of DNA testing and briefly addressed his work on the backlog of rape kits in North Carolina. “We are sending a clear message to the victims and the family that you all matter. And that the justice system will not stop fighting for you,” Stein continued. “To the rapists who committed this crime: we will not stop coming for you.”



Courtesy of the Surry County Sheriff’s Office

Captain Scott Hudson with the Surry County Sheriff’s Office explained the background of the cold case during the press conference.

Cobb’s body was found on a ramp to I-77 near Elkin in July of 1992 by a truck driver. She had been strangled to death. She was last seen alive in Cleveland County when a woman said they saw Cobb get into a tractor-trailer with a man.

DNA evidence was taken from Cobb in 1992. The DNA evidence was retested in 2021. Due to the advancements in technology, retesting of the DNA provided a suspect in Warren Alexander.

On March 15, 2022, members of the Surry County Sheriff’s Office and North Carolina SBI traveled to Mississippi to interview Alexander. He was arrested by Diamondhead Police Department for the murder of Nona Cobb.

“While this may be an old case, this is a new phase in the investigation, because there may be other victims. We are asking anyone with information, whether it’s law enforcement with an unsolved homicide or murder where a woman’s body was found along a highway or an interstate, or someone with other information or insight on this. We ask you to contact the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation Hickory office,” Captain Hudson said. He also said information can be given to the sheriff’s office in Surry County.

Alexander is being held without bond.

The phone number for the NCSBI Hickory Office is (828) 294-2226. The Surry County Sheriff’s Office can be contacted at (336) 401-8900.