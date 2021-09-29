Suspect in custody after infant injured during shooting into vehicle along I-74 in Randolph County

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A suspect is in custody after a July shooting into a vehicle along Interstate 74 led to two people being injured, including an infant, according to a news release from the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office.

Jakeith Sabreyonn Hargrove, 19, of High Point, is charged with four counts of felony assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill or inflict serious injury and four counts of felony discharging a weapon into an occupied dwelling/moving vehicle.

The shooting happened on July 31 on I-74 near mile marker 92, just east of Cedar Square Road.

Arriving deputies found two vehicles — one on the westbound side of I-74 and the other in the median on the eastbound side.

Deputies learned that the occupants of one of the vehicles had fired several rounds into the vehicle prior to a crash.

An infant was taken by EMS to a hospital with a possible gunshot wound to the leg.

Another male passenger, whose age was not specified, was taken to the hospital with injuries from the crash.

Detectives obtained a warrant for Hargrove’s arrest on Sept. 15.

Hargrove was taken into custody on Thursday and held in the Randolph County jail under a $1 million secured bond.

