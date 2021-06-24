Suspect in custody after overnight shooting in Graham

GRAHAM, N.C. (WGHP) — One person is dead and another is in Graham Police Department custody after a shooting Wednesday night.

Graham Police Department got a call about shots being fired around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday night around W. Harden Street.

When they arrived, they found Guillermo Baltazar, 41, with multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers investigated and arrested the suspects, Santos Simeon Abreo Chaves, 34, at his home in Burlington. He’s charged with first degree murder and being held without bond.