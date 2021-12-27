Suspect in attempted robbery, murder on New Walkertown Road released from hospital, taken into custody, Winston-Salem police say

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A suspect is in police custody after being released from the hospital.

Roman Robert Nelson Jr. was taken to the Forsyth County detention center as a suspect in the shooting death of Roy Lewis Moore, 71, of Winston-Salem.

At 2:56 a.m., officers with the WSPD responded to an apartment on New Walkertown Road when they were told about a shooting.

Arriving officers found two men inside the apartment suffering from gunshot wounds, and they were both taken to the hospital.

Shortly after arriving at the hospital, Moore died.

The other victim, a 37-year-old Winston-Salem man, is listed in critical condition.

Investigators say Moore was shot during an attempted robbery when shots were fired inside the apartment.

Nelson Jr., 20, of Kernersville, was charged with murder and received no bond.