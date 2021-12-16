Suspect in assault of Brothers Pizzeria employee turns himself in, Winston-Salem police say

GREENSBORO, N.C. — An arrest has been made in the assault of a Winston-Salem man caught on camera.

After an investigation, police identified Brandon Juwan Sessoms as a suspect and issued a warrant for his arrest. Sessoms turned himself in on Thursday and he was charged with assault inflicting serious injuries.

Winston-Salem Police Sgt. Kevin Bowers confirmed a fight broke out between five people as the West 4th Street pizza shop was about to close at 2:30 a.m. Sunday.

According to the call, there were several people fighting and officers were informed that an employee at the pizzeria had been assaulted trying to break up the fight.

When they got there, Brothers Pizzeria owner Mike Scotto di Frego had significant injuries to his head and face. He was taken to the hospital.

“There were two different patrons with tables in there and somehow an argument started and then, from the argument, a fight began, and then the business owner tried to break things up and he was assaulted,” Bowers said.

Scotto di Frego told FOX8 he became a target after he tried to break up the fight between customers. He suffered multiple punches to the head, and while trying to get the people out of the store he was shoved and stomped on.

Surveillance video shows several people walking toward the back of the restaurant as a conflict erupts. While Scotto di Frego, in a Brothers Pizzeria shirt, approaches the group, two more people come up from behind. The first pushes past him. The second starts punching him repeatedly, knocking him to the ground behind a table. In the video, Scotto di Frego is not visible behind the table, but the attacker appears to stomp on him repeatedly before walking toward the conflict at the back of the restaurant.

Scotto di Frego hopes the video helps find the people responsible for this assault.

Police are asking that anyone with information regarding this investigation contact the Winston-Salem Police Department at (336) 773-7700.