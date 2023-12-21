ASHEBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Police reports have identified the man taken into custody shortly after a double shooting in Asheboro.

Documents show that Marshall Tyrel Ragsdale, 23, was arrested on East Academy Street sometime after two people were shot on Saunders Drive on Wednesday afternoon.

According to the document, Ragsdale is charged with two counts of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill and two counts of attempted murder.

At around 12:50 p.m. officers got a call about shots being fired on Saunders Drive and found two people suffering from gunshot wounds at the scene. The responding officers applied direct pressure and tourniquets to their wounds to control their bleeding until EMS arrived.

Asheboro Police say that Ragsdale came to Lowe Body and Glass “to inquire about damage to his vehicle, which was towed, and stored at their facility.

During interactions with employees, these interactions occurred outside the building, a struggle occurred, and the victims were shot.”

The victims were taken to the hospital.

Ragsdale was given no bond “due to the severity of the charges.”