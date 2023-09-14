GIBSONVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — North Carolina State Highway Patrol has revealed the identity of the man charged in a fatal hit-and-run in Guilford County.

At around 7:45 a.m. on Friday, troopers came to the area of US 70 and NC 61 after getting a report of a crash.

Troopers say 40-year-old Andrew Marshall Jenkins, of Burlington, was walking east on US 70 when he was hit by a vehicle. Jenkins died at the scene.

Investigators were searching for a white Ford F-150 truck believed to have been connected to the fatal crash.

Courtesy of North Carolina State Highway Patrol Courtesy of North Carolina State Highway Patrol Courtesy of North Carolina State Highway Patrol

The truck was seized on Tuesday night and the suspect was arrested on Wednesday afternoon. On Thursday investigators identified the suspect as Ricky Lynn Summers, 24, of Whitsett.

Summers is being charged with felony hit-and-run, misdemeanor death by vehicle and failure to reduce speed. He was given a $25,000 secured bond.

Summers will appear in the Guilford County Superior Court on Oct. 17.