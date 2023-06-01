DENTON, N.C. (WGHP) — The suspect in a bullet-laden Denton standoff is dead, according to the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office.

At around 9:08 p.m. on Wednesday, a 911 call was made about a shooting at a home in the Denton area.

As emergency officials responded to the scene, investigators discovered that shots had been fired into a home, striking a person inside.

When deputies arrived, multiple rounds were fired at them as they were setting up positions at the scene. A SERT team deputy was struck during the gunfire and taken to the hospital by AirCare.

Davidson County Sheriff Richie Simmons says that when they responded, they were met with “heavy gunfire” and sealed off the area.

Multiple North Carolina law enforcement agencies responded to the scene to assist.

Officials shared a post on Facebook, asking citizens to shelter in place and secure their doors and windows due to a “very active” situation in the area of Ebel Church Road and M H Drive. Deputies, EMS and troopers were in the area up to two to three miles from the scene.

Investigators say that the suspect continued to fire at law enforcement as he attempted to get away by changing locations several times during the night.

Sheriff Simmons estimated that the suspect fired about 200 rounds at law enforcement, leaving them with tens of thousands of dollars worth of damaged equipment. “Emergency services had their drone, which is worth approximately $18,000,” he said. “He shot that from the sky and also shot down the Davidson County drone. This guy was purposefully trying to destroy everything we had.”

Deputies say that the suspect was “fatally wounded” after several hours of negotiations and containment.

The deputy and victim are currently recovering from their injuries. The State Bureau of Investigation has been called in to investigate the deputy-involved shooting.