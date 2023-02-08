DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — The SBI will be investigating after a sheriff’s office was involved in a shooting with a suspect.

The Davidson County Sheriff’s Office was initially called just after 11 a.m. about a suspicious vehicle.

According to the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office, a suspect was taken to the hospital.

A deputy was also transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries but no word on how they were injured.

We are working to find out more information on how either the suspect or the deputy were injured.

This is a developing story.