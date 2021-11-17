Suspect charged with murder after 17-year-old found dead on side of road in Stokes County

STOKES COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — An arrest has been made in the death of a juvenile whose body was found on the side of the road in Stokes County.

Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office arrested Jaylen Lyles, 22, of Winston-Salem on Tuesday.

He’s been charged with murder in relation to the death of a 17-year-old boy who was found dead on Payne Road in Stokes County.

He was a resident of Forsyth County. Due to the age of the victim, his identity will not be released.

“This is a sad situation, and we will do all we can to get answers for a grieving family,” Sheriff Joey Lemons said.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information please contact the Stoke County CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8506.