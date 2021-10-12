Suspect charged with assault with a firearm on law enforcement after fleeing traffic stop, being shot by police in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A suspect who was shot by police after a traffic stop has been charged.

Shortly after 5 p.m., officers conducted a traffic stop in the area of South Elm-Eugene Street and West Vandalia Road.

Related Content Greensboro police investigating officer-involved shooting after traffic stop

A passenger in the vehicle got out and ran, according to James. Officers chased the suspect, Lewis Latrell Harrison, 25, who police say was armed. Police say Harrison pointed his weapon in the direction of the officers.

It is unclear if the suspect shot at officers. Officers shot Harrison and he was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Harrison is charged with possession of a firearm by a felon, obstructing public officer, assault with a firearm on law enforcement officer, assault by pointing a gun and possessing stolen goods.

The shooting is being investigated by the Stae Bureau of Investigation, as is standard procedure any time an officer fires at a suspect.