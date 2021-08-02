Suspect charged with assault in front of minor after shooting at Hester Park in Greensboro

Piedmont Triad News

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:
Maya Asterilla
Maya Asterilla

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – A suspect is in custody after a victim was shot at a park in Greensboro and taken to a hospital on Sunday, according to the Greensboro Police Department.

Maya Asterilla, 40, was charged with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury, assault in the presence of a minor, discharging a firearm in city limits and carrying a concealed handgun on city property.

Around 2:49 p.m., officers responded to Hester Park on Ailanthus Street when they were told about an aggravated assault.

When officers arrived, they found one person suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

The victim was taken to a hospital.

Police say the suspect appears to have known the victim.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple or Android phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Must-See Stories

More Must-See Stories

MOST POPULAR

Follow FOX8 on Twitter