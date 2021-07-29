Suspect charged with 1st-degree murder in McLeansville shooting, according to Guilford County Sheriff’s Office

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — We now know the identity of a suspect arrested after a shooting that left a person dead in McLeansville Wednesday.

The shooting happened around 7 p.m. in the 3400 block of Anderson Valley Road in McLeansville. The victim died at the scene.

According a press release from Guilford County Sheriff’s Office, Frederick Cornelius or McLeansville was arrested for 1st-degree murder in the shooting death of Kelly Cox.

Police described this as an ‘isolated incident’.

Cornelius is being held without bond.