CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WGHP) — Jail records show that a suspect in the deadly UNC-Chapel Hill shooting has been booked into jail and charged.

The inmate listing provided by the Orange County Sheriff’s Office lists Tailei Qi, 34, in custody of the jail and charged with first-degree murder and possessing a gun on educational property.

A picture that appeared to match Qi was circulated by UNC Police on Monday as a person of interest in connection with the “armed and dangerous person situation.” The photo seemed to have been taken from the UNC directory, listing Qi as a Ph.D. student at the school.

The situation played out over three hours on Monday. Just after 1 p.m. the first alert went out, informing people of an armed person “on or near” campus. The all-clear went out just after 4 p.m. The suspect was taken into custody around 2:30 p.m., according to campus police.

Chancellor Kevin Guskiewicz confirmed that a faculty member was killed in the shooting.

“l am devastated and saddened by today’s shooting in one of our campus buildings, a place where we conduct our important work of teaching, mentoring and research every day. This shooting damages the trust and safety that we so often take for granted on our campus. We will work to rebuild that trust and safety. Our hearts are with the family of our fellow faculty member, those who are personally connected to the victim and those traumatized by this senseless act of violence.”

Qi is scheduled to appear in court in Orange County on Tuesday, according to the district attorney’s office.

UNC-Chapel Hill has set up a hotline to accept calls from parents, loved ones, or community members who have questions or concerns at (336) 919-1999.

Classes and non-mandatory operations on campus are canceled on Tuesday.