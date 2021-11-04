Suspect charged in deadly shooting on Barber Park Drive in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A suspect is in custody after a man was killed in a shooting last month, according to a news release from Greensboro police.

E’maje Tremayne Bennett-Lee (Surveillance photo courtesy of the Greensboro Police Department)

E’maje Tremayne Bennett-Lee, 18, of Burlington, turned himself in to police and has been charged with first-degree murder.

At 5:14 p.m. on Oct. 10, police responded to a report of a shooting on the 1500 block of Barber Park Drive.

At the scene, officers found Isaac Cortez Lattimore, 27, of Greensboro, with a gunshot wound. Lattimore died from his injuries.

The shooting happened outside of a gym during a disagreement on the basketball court, police said.

Bennett-Lee is being held at the Guilford County Jail with no bond.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000.

