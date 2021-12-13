Suspect charged after woman injured in Kernersville shooting

KERNERSVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — An arrest has been made after a woman was shot in Kernersville, according to a news release from Kernersville police.

Taylor Peguese III is charged with possession of a firearm by a felon, discharging a weapon into an occupied dwelling and two counts of misdemeanor child abuse.

On Dec. 4, Kernersville police were called to an area hospital in regards to a woman who had been shot.

The victim said that she had been shot around the 200 block of Friar Woods Court. She was treated for her injury and released.

Peguese was identified as the suspect. He was charged and released on a $15,000 unsecured bond.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to call Kernersville Police Department at (336) 996-3177.