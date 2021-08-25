Suspect charged after Lewisville man shot, killed

FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A suspect has been charged after a Lewisville man was shot and killed earlier this month, according to a news release from the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office.

Caleb Reid Cox, 21, of Mocksville, is charged with voluntary manslaughter, carrying a concealed weapon and carrying a concealed weapon after consuming alcohol.

Deputies were called to the 700 block of Hauser Road in Lewisville on Aug. 8 on a report of a shooting.

At the scene, deputies found 25-year-old Billy Darryl Glenn Jr. with a gunshot wound. Deputies said Glenn was shot during a fight.

Forsyth County EMS took Glenn to the hospital where he died from his injuries.

Cox was injured in the fight and was arrested on Tuesday when he was released from medical treatment.

He was held under a $15,000 secured bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Sept. 9.

