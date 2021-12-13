Suspect charged after 15-year-old shot, killed in Greensboro

Piedmont Triad News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A suspect has been charged after a 15-year-old was shot and killed in Greensboro last month, according to a news release from Greensboro police.

Julius Jurelle Burley, 18, of Greensboro, is charged with first-degree murder.

The shooting was reported at 5:55 p.m. on Nov. 12 in the 3800 block of Central Avenue.

Police found Christian Anthony Jamal O’Neal, 15, of Raleigh, at the scene.

O’Neal died from his injuries on Nov. 13.

It is unclear what led up to the shooting.

Dana King, the principal of Millbrook High School in Raleigh, said O’Neal was a freshman and was on the junior varsity football team until around a month ago.

Police say O’Neal was in Greensboro for at least a couple of weeks before the shooting.

O’Neal’s family released the following statement to FOX8 in November:

“Mom kept him and his siblings in church and he was a calm cool person. He was the type to avoid trouble and drama at all cost and believed in walking away. We all are so hurt by this because he was a really good kid and even better big brother and son.”

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

MOST POPULAR

get the app

My FOX8 News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Follow FOX8 on Twitter