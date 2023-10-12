EDEN, N.C. (WGHP) — Police have identified a man they say is a suspect in the shooting death of a man in Eden almost two weeks ago.

According to Eden Police, they believe that Aaron Noel Johnson Marriot, 22, of Eden, shot and killed Al Jamar Lindsay on Oct. 1.

Eden police say that Lindsay was found shot multiple times in the parking lot of a business located on N. Hundley Street, and he died at the scene. According to officers, there was an “altercation” at the scene, but Lindsay wasn’t involved in it. He was approached by the suspect, now believed to be Marriott, and shot at close range.

Warrants for one count of murder in the first degree have been obtained for Johnson and he is still at large. Police say his whereabouts are unknown.

Anyone with information on Marriott should contact Detective Sonya Crabtree or Lieutenant Andrew Kenyi at 336-623-9240. Anonymous tips can be sent to Rockingham County Crimestoppers.