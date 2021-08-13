Suspect arrested in ‘volley of gunfire’ that hit 12-year-old Winston-Salem girl in her bed

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A suspect has been arrested in a July shooting that hurt a 12-year-old child.

Officers responded to Pleasant Street around 7 p.m. Sunday night after receiving reports of a shooting. According to the report, the home had been hit with “a volley of gunfire.”

The girl was in her bedroom and was shot in the leg. She was taken to the hospital, and her injuries are not life-threatening.

No one else in the house was hurt.

They recovered the vehicle suspected of being used in the shooting over the course of the investigation, which led to the identification of Paulo Roque-Salinas as a suspect.

A patrol officer arrested Roque-Salinas during a routine traffic stop on August 7.

Roque-Salinas was charged with discharging a firearm into an occupied dwelling causing serious injury as a result of the shooting.

Mr. Roque-Salinas received a $101,000.00 secured bond.