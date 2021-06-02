Suspect arrested in connection with 2020 shooting in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A suspect has been arrested in connection with a November 2020 shooting in Winston-Salem, according to a news release from Winston-Salem police.

Saveyon Raymond Taylor is charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury.

A man was found with a gunshot wound in the parking lot of a convenience store on Nov. 1, 2020, and taken to the hospital.

Around 1:50 a.m., officers with the WSPD responded to the Buy and Go convenience store at 5595 Shattalon Drive when they were told about a shooting.

When officers arrived, they found a 34-year-old Rural Hall man in the parking lot suffering from at least one gunshot wound to the torso.

Officers called for EMS and attempted to stabilize him. A short time later EMS arrived and took him to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center for further treatment.

The victim’s injury was not considered life-threatening.

Taylor was located in the 3300 block of Silas Creek Parkway and arrested on Wednesday.

He was given an $87,500 secured bond and is scheduled to appear in court on June 17.