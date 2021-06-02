Suspect arrested in connection with 2020 shooting in Winston-Salem

Piedmont Triad News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Saveyon Raymond Taylor

Saveyon Raymond Taylor

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A suspect has been arrested in connection with a November 2020 shooting in Winston-Salem, according to a news release from Winston-Salem police.

Saveyon Raymond Taylor is charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury.

A man was found with a gunshot wound in the parking lot of a convenience store on Nov. 1, 2020, and taken to the hospital.

Around 1:50 a.m., officers with the WSPD responded to the Buy and Go convenience store at 5595 Shattalon Drive when they were told about a shooting.

When officers arrived, they found a 34-year-old Rural Hall man in the parking lot suffering from at least one gunshot wound to the torso.

Officers called for EMS and attempted to stabilize him. A short time later EMS arrived and took him to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center for further treatment.

The victim’s injury was not considered life-threatening.

Taylor was located in the 3300 block of Silas Creek Parkway and arrested on Wednesday.

He was given an $87,500 secured bond and is scheduled to appear in court on June 17.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Must-See Stories

More Must-See Stories

MOST POPULAR

Follow FOX8 on Twitter