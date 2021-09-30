Suspect arrested for murder of Winston-Salem man missing since May

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Police believe a man missing since May was murdered.

Detectives with the Winston-Salem Police Department began investigating the disappearance of Isaiah Trayvon Mitchell on May 22. Police say that as the investigation progressed they began to believe that Mitchell was murdered.

Based on evidence collected during the investigation, detectives took out warrants, charging Damien A. Quiterio-Morrison, 27, with concealment of death and murder.

Isaiah Trayvon Mitchell

Quiterio-Morrison was arrested Wednesday at the Charlotte-Douglass International Airport due to the combined effort of multiple agencies, including the Winston-Salem police and US Marshal’s Office.

Quiterio-Morrison is currently being held in the Mecklenburg County Jail under a secured bond.

According to the release, he will stand trial in this matter in the Superior Court of Forsyth County.

Police say that efforts to locate and recover the remains of Isaiah Mitchell will continue and this remains an active investigation.

Anyone with any information regarding this investigation is asked to call the Winston-Salem Police Department at (336) 773-7700 or Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800.