Suspect arrested after officer, suspect exchange gunfire during foot pursuit in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A suspect has been arrested after a traffic stop led to shots being fired at an officer in the early hours of Friday morning, according to Winston-Salem police.

William Darnell Ruth, 31, is charged with assault with a deadly weapon on a law enforcement officer and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Officer J.M. Reyes

According to a news release, Officer J.M. Reyes was on a routine patrol and initiated a traffic stop around 1:00 a.m. on Third Street.

Body camera footage shows Reyes approached the vehicle and spoke with the driver. A passenger of the car got out and began to run away. Reyes pursued the suspect, who fired a gun in his direction, according to Winston-Salem police.

Reyes shot back and continued chasing the suspect through an apartment complex. The officer and suspect shot at each other multiple times before the suspect got out of the officer’s sight.

An unoccupied apartment was hit by gunfire, but no people were hurt.

Reyes was not injured, and as is standard protocol, has been placed on administrative duty as the situation is investigated.

Ruth was identified as the suspect and Winston-Salem police’s SWAT team took him into custody in the 1300 block of North Jackson Avenue.

Anyone with any information regarding this investigation is asked to call the Winston-Salem Police Department at (336) 773-7700 or Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800.