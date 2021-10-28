Suspect arrested in High Point after man shot on Graves Street in Reidsville

REIDSVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — A man was arrested after a person was shot in Reidsville, according to Reidsville police.

Just before 5 a.m. on Oct. 16, police responded to the 200 block of Graves Street for a call about a shooting.

Officers responded to a call around 4:30 a.m. when they were told a person was shot.

They arrived at the Graves Street and Washington Avenue area and found a man who had been shot in the upper body. He was taken to the hospital.

Officers still on the scene heard more shots being fired and learned a home on Lindsey Street was hit by gunfire. No injuries were reported in connection with the Lindsey Street shooting.

Police obtained warrants for Robert Thomas Winchester Jr., 37, for assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury, possession of a firearm by felon and going armed to the terror of the public.

Officers arrested Winchester at 2:46 p.m. Wednesday in High Point with the help of High Point police and the U.S. Marshals.

Winchester is being held under a $1 million bond. More charges are possible.

The police ask anyone with information to contact Rockingham County Crime Stoppers at (336) 349-9683.