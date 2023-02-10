MOORE COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A man is dead and another is in custody after a fight ended with shots fired, according to the Moore County Sheriff’s Office.

At about 4:15 p.m. on Thursday, deputies responded to a report of a shooting on the 500 block of Sings Creek Lane in Biscoe.

At the scene, officers found 52-year-old Michael Gluck, who had been shot. He was taken to a hospital where he died.

Deputies found and arrested Craig Timothy Hicks, 57. He is charged with one count of first-degree murder.

Deputies believe the shooting happened after a fight between Gluck and Hicks. The two lived at the home Sings Creek Lake.