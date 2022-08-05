KERNERSVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — A suspect has been arrested after a man was killed on Tuesday during a fight at Clarios Manufacturing in Kernersville, according to a Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office news release.
Diarus Raynor, 29, of Winston-Salem, is charged with:
- felony voluntary manslaughter
- discharging a firearm in an enclosure to incite fear
- misdemeanor carrying concealed weapon
He is under a 500,000 bond. A ghost gun was reportedly involved in the shooting.
Earlier this week, investigators identified Erik Bailey, 34, of Winston-Salem, as the victim.
Investigators say that Bailey was killed during a fight between two employees of Clarios Manufacturing in the 2700 block of Powering Progress Drive.
They have not specified if Bailey himself was a part of the fight.
Bailey and the suspect knew each other, and the shooting was not a random incident, according to the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office.
There is no present threat to the community or anyone else at Clarios Manufacturing.
The investigation is ongoing.