KERNERSVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — A suspect has been arrested after a man was killed on Tuesday during a fight at Clarios Manufacturing in Kernersville, according to a Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office news release.

Diarus Raynor, 29, of Winston-Salem, is charged with:

felony voluntary manslaughter

discharging a firearm in an enclosure to incite fear

misdemeanor carrying concealed weapon

He is under a 500,000 bond. A ghost gun was reportedly involved in the shooting.

Earlier this week, investigators identified Erik Bailey, 34, of Winston-Salem, as the victim.

Investigators say that Bailey was killed during a fight between two employees of Clarios Manufacturing in the 2700 block of Powering Progress Drive.

They have not specified if Bailey himself was a part of the fight.

Bailey and the suspect knew each other, and the shooting was not a random incident, according to the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office.

There is no present threat to the community or anyone else at Clarios Manufacturing.

The investigation is ongoing.