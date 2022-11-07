BURLINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — A man has been arrested after a death investigation in Burlington, according to police.

According to Burlington Police Department, they responded to a call that initially came in as a cardiac arrest early Sunday morning, where they found Andrew Daniel dead.

On Tuesday, police say that Daniel had multiple wounds which were determined to be stab wounds.

After an investigation, the police questioned Trevor Lavell King, who was then charged with second-degree murder. He was given a $500,000 bond.