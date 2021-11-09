Suspect arrested after man found dead on sidewalk in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A suspect has been arrested after a man was found dead on a Winston-Salem sidewalk, according to a news release from Winston-Salem police.

Damond Craig Roosevelt Hudson, 20, is charged with murder, robbery with a dangerous weapon, possession with intent to sell and deliver marijuana, felony possession of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Just after 2 a.m. on Nov. 2, Winston-Salem police responded to a call about an unconscious man lying on a sidewalk near 2152 Burke Meadows Road.

Police say they found Blake Warren, 29, lying in the area of the 2152 building. Warren had been shot and was unresponsive, police say.

Forsyth County Emergency Medical Services pronounced Warren dead at the scene.

On Tuesday, members of Winston-Salem police’s SWAT Team and Criminal Investigation Division searched Hudson’s home and he was taken into custody.

He is being held in the Forsyth County jail without bond.

Anyone with any information regarding this homicide is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800.