FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A driver trying to speed away from a deputy crashed into two other vehicles before being arrested and charged with hit-and-run resulting in serious injury or death, according to the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office.

On May 14, deputies came across a green BMW X5 SUV that had no license plate on the 3900 block of Northampton Drive in Winston-Salem. The sheriff’s office says the driver saw the deputy’s patrol car and drove off “at a high rate of speed.”

As the deputy was turning on its lights and siren, the BMW crashed into two other vehicles. The driver allegedly got out and started running.

The deputy stayed at the scene to check on the people in the other vehicles.

Deputies were able to identify the driver as Monte Dion Capers, 42, of Winston-Salem. He was found and arrested on Monday on charges of felony hit-and-run resulting in serious bodily injury or death, felony hit-and-run resulting in injury, reckless driving with wanton disregard, driving while license revoked and failure to give info/render aid. He received a $10,000 unsecured bond.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office at (336) 727-2112, anonymously text information, photos, and video via Text-A-Tip at (336) 920-8477; or anonymously call Crimestoppers at (336) 727-2800 for English or (336) 728-3904 for Spanish.