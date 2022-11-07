HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The suspect in the murders of two teenagers in Orange County has been named as Issiah Ross, a 17-year-old from Mebane, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office confirmed Monday morning.

The two teenagers killed, Lyric Woods, 14, and Devin Clark, 18, were found shot dead on Sept. 18 by two ATV riders on a trail off of Buckhorn Road in western Orange County, the Sheriff’s Office said.

Lyric was from Orange County while Clark was from the Alamance County section of Mebane.

A juvenile petition was announced by authorities Sept. 20 and filed against the suspect for two counts of first-degree murder. Ross was later taken into custody on Oct. 5 and has since appeared in court on Oct 18.

A press conference update from Sheriff Charles Blackwood and Assistant District Attorney Jeff Nieman is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. on Monday.