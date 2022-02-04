Survey tracks impact of COVID-19 on Guilford County community

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — If you live in Guilford county, you may have received a survey in November with questions about hardships through the pandemic and needed improvements within the county.

Now the results are in, and there’s $104 million on the table, and Guilford County residents know exactly where they want this money to go. Residents say they want to see most of the money go toward access to healthcare and education.

The survey results also highlighted several issues that have been brought on or intensified by the pandemic.

One in 10 people said they accessed or applied for food assistance or unemployment assistance, and 25 percent of responders say they experienced severe disruption in seven areas during the pandemic.

The hope is that the money would go toward fixing some of the community’s problems. But two years and counting into a pandemic, the economy needs a boost as well.

“I think something that we’ll have to think about is this balance of immediate needs and investments and long term investments…then also those areas where folks really face severe daily disruption,” said Tiffany Oliva, the county’s program and fiscal recovery manager.

The next step is spending the money.

Right now, the county is working on how to best allocate it to the areas where it’s most needed. Guilford County must spend all the money by 2026 or return it to the federal government.