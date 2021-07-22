Surveillance video shows woman leave several cats covered in fleas at door of Crooked Tail Cat Cafe in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Surveillance video captured the moment a woman left several cats at the door of a Greensboro cat cafe on Wednesday.

Around 1:45 p.m., a woman dropped off several cats of various ages on the doorstep of Crooked Tail Cat Cafe.

The cats, of various ages, were not vaccinated and were covered in fleas.

Crooked Tail is not an intake facility.

Each cat in the cafe is checked beforehand and all are healthy and happy before they even arrive, so the staff couldn’t allow cats with fleas and possible diseases inside.

The incident caused a strain on the business and they had to slow operations to address the issue.

“I really want to drive home the point of encouraging spaying and neutering because that’s really the only thing that’s going to fix this giant overpopulation problem that we have,” said Karen Stretman, owner of Crooked Tail.

“Our cafes get calls every single day, calls and emails about people that need help and we honestly wish we could help everybody that needs it but we just can’t take in the thousands and thousands of cats that people call us about. It’s just not — unfortunately — it’s just not possible.”

The cats were turned over to Triad Independent Cat Rescue.