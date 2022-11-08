PILOT MOUNTAIN, N.C. (WGHP) — Surveillance cameras captured footage as several people broke into a gun store in Surry County.

The video shows a dark-colored sedan pulling into the parking lot of Red Oak Outfitters at 108 Lola Lane in Pilot Mountain. At 9:35:45 p.m. on Sunday, according to the timestamp on the video, the car rams through the front entrance.

Five people get out of the car and run inside while a sixth gets into the driver’s seat.

(Courtesy of Red Oak Outfitters)

Footage from inside the store shows the burglars pushing over a glass display case and rummaging through it.

(Courtesy of Red Oak Outfitters)

The burglars run out of the store and get back into the car. The time stamp on the video was 9:36:55 p.m. as they drove off.

(Courtesy of Red Oak Outfitters)

Tanner Hamilton, the owner of the store, shared the video on social media in the hopes that it helps identify the suspects. Hamilton says he is offering a reward for anyone that can identify the burglars.

Hamilton plans to have steel enforcement and concrete installed to prevent something like this from ever happening again.