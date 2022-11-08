PILOT MOUNTAIN, N.C. (WGHP) — Surveillance cameras captured footage as several people broke into a gun store in Surry County.
The video shows a dark-colored sedan pulling into the parking lot of Red Oak Outfitters at 108 Lola Lane in Pilot Mountain. At 9:35:45 p.m. on Sunday, according to the timestamp on the video, the car rams through the front entrance.
Five people get out of the car and run inside while a sixth gets into the driver’s seat.
Footage from inside the store shows the burglars pushing over a glass display case and rummaging through it.
The burglars run out of the store and get back into the car. The time stamp on the video was 9:36:55 p.m. as they drove off.
Tanner Hamilton, the owner of the store, shared the video on social media in the hopes that it helps identify the suspects. Hamilton says he is offering a reward for anyone that can identify the burglars.
Hamilton plans to have steel enforcement and concrete installed to prevent something like this from ever happening again.