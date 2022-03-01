Surry County inmate dies after ‘medical emergency,’ sheriff’s office says

SURRY COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — An inmate has died in Surry County.

According to the sheriff’s office, Ashley Michelle Hicks, 31, had a “medical emergency” at the Surry County Sheriff’s Office Detention Center.

Despite medical intervention by staff and the assistance of Surry County EMS, Hicks died at the scene.

“Sheriff Steve C. Hiatt and staff of the Surry County Sheriff’s Office sends their condolences, thoughts and prayers to the family.”

The agency has notified the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation and the North Carolina Jail Inspector’s Office in order to conduct further investigation into the death of Ashley Hicks.

