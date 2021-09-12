Surry County deputies investigating shooting at Friendship Motor Speedway; 2 in hospital

SURRY COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Two people were taken to the hospital, and one person was detained after a shooting at the Friendship Motor Speedway in Elkin on Saturday, according to the Surry County Sheriff’s Office news release.

Around 9:32 p.m., two off-duty deputies with the SCSO were working security at Friendship Motor Speedway in Elkin when they were told there was a shooting.

At least one person was detained at the scene, and two other people were taken to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center.

Deputies say the shooting appeared to be an isolated event.

The investigation remains ongoing.