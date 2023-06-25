SURRY COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — The Surry County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a married couple, both in their 70s, were involved in a domestic dispute and double shooting.

At around 8:58 a.m. on Sunday, deputies came to the 2500 block of Pipers Gap Road in Mount Airy after getting a report of a double shooting.

At the scene, deputies found two people suffering from gunshot wounds to the upper torso. Deputies requested the assistance of the SCSO’s Criminal Investigations Division.

Investigators say that the shooting took place during a domestic dispute and that the people involved are husband and wife. One of them is currently in critical condition as a result of their injuries.

Deputies say that this was an isolated incident and the investigation remains active. There is no further information available at this time.