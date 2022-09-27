SUMMERFIELD, N.C. (WGHP) — A letter is creating concerns for people in the Elmhurst Estate community in Summerfield.

They worry the proposal to add more than 80 homes in the neighborhood will create more congestion getting in and out of the community.

Homeowners feel there is a better way to do things.

April Westenburg and her family lived in the Elmhurst Estates subdivision for nearly six years. She considers it a peaceful and quiet neighborhood for the most part.

“The traffic with lawn services, UPS, FEDEX. Sometimes those guys are in a rush trying to get to their next spot. They’re not being mindful of the speed zone that we have in this neighborhood,” Westenburg said.

What she worries about is a new development being built near her neighborhood.

The developer is looking for the only access point on Mill Brook Road to the proposed 80-plus home development.

Sarah Marie Drive in the Elmhurst Estate community would serve as an emergency access point.

“I definitely think the letter…concerned a lot of individuals. I think the short notice made people feel uneasy,” Westenburg said.

She searched online for information.

“Getting EMS and emergency vehicles through our street can be difficult to turn around in case of an emergency. I know the trucks need easy access in and out. As long as it is serving as an emergency access point at the end or wherever it is placed, we have no problems with that,” she said. ” If it becomes a roadway for people for when the new neighborhood is supposed to come with 84 homes, then I would have some concerns, and I would have to say goodbye to my beautiful house.”

Summerfield’s town manager Scott Whitaker had this to say when we asked about the access point:

“Such a development would require two access roads. The request by the developer is to add only one access road but to have a separate emergency access point in Elmhurst estates. It’s not for the day-to-day travel for residents.”

A meeting was held at 7 p.m. on Tuesday night at the Summerfield community center.

If the planning board approves the waiver for one access point and a rezoning application is received, neighbors will have the opportunity to speak at two public hearings.