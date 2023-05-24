SUMMERFIELD, N.C. (WGHP) — Non-profit organizations in the Piedmont Triad have struggled with staffing and a decrease in donations.

Prices going up are part of the reason people aren’t giving.

Horses on a rescue in Summerfield love to eat. Right now, they have 32 horses they need to feed at Castaway’s Haven.

“Inflation has hit us really hard with hay cost, feed cost,” said Candice Souther, the president of Castaway’s Haven.

Grain prices have tripled, but their horses need the nutrients.

“It is challenging waking up every morning and not knowing if I am going to have the funds to continue this,” Souther said.

She has a heart for horses. She has been riding them since the age of two. Three years ago, she started Castaway’s Haven.

“Our main goal is to stop the horses from going to slaughter because that is an awful demise,” she said.

Purchasing the horses before the kill buyers do is costly at nearly $2,000 a horse. Once they are on Souther’s land she and her team spend six months to a year rehabilitating them to prepare for adoption.

“It is very heartwarming … they are emaciated. They are abused, and now they are big beautiful animals on green pastures,” she said.

While she provides a new path for the horses, teenagers on probation and those sentenced to community service in Rockingham County get to bond with the animals and help out at the farm.

“We clean pastures. We mend fence. Groom horses. Any kind of farm chore that needs to be done, they are hands-on. I let them ride the horses as their reward,” Souther said.

It makes a difference in everyone’s life.

“The success stories from their parents make it all worth it at the end of the day,” she said.

Her horses are looking straight ahead to a bright future, and Southerhopes she can give it to them.

“It was rough in 2020 with COVID, and I think if we can get through that, we will make it through this patch,” she said.

Castaway’s Haven is hosting their first summer camp to help with costs at the rescue. It will run every week throughout the summer, starting June 12.

If you are interested in signing your child up, they have to be between the ages of seven and 14.

The cost is $250 per child. You can call (336) 908-8847 or email castawayshavenhorserescue@gmail.com to register.