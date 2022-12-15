SUMMERFIELD, N.C. (WGHP) — A church is getting its steeple back after a storm toppled it months ago.

The new steeple at Liberty Wesleyan Church in Summerfield was installed on Wednesday, just in time for Christmas. A strong storm in June brought down the old steeple, with video showing it tumbling to the ground, breaking into pieces.

The cross stayed intact and the church building was not damaged.

“Well, we’re very happy to be having it installed. We had no idea when the original steeple was destroyed, what the timeline would be for a replacement. And so with the timing of it coming in mid-December, it’s almost like an early Christmas present for us. So, I think everybody’s very glad to see it being put up,” Rev. Danny Janes said.

Supply chain issues delayed the steeple, but the congregation is grateful to have the new one up just in time for the holidays.