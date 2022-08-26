ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A Triad high school band is getting a generous gift to help with their trip to the Sugar Bowl.

The Alamance County Sheriff’s Office says that Sheriff Terry Johnson has donated $2,000 to the Cummings High School Band Boosters. The Cummings High School band is performing at the Sugar Bowl in New Orleans at the end of the year.

This gift will help pay for uniforms, travel expenses and other needs.

Johnson presented the check during the Maverick Radio Morning show to Maverick owner Chuck Marsh. Marsh and Chuck Hursey of Hursey’s Bar B Que are organizing the fundraiser for Cummings High School.

“I am challenging business leaders and the community to donate what you can. This is a once in a lifetime opportunity for these young people to perform and represent our community and they deserve it,” Sheriff Johnson said on the radio.