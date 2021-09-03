Students, staff return to Mount Tabor High School for first time since shooting

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Students and staff headed back to Mt. Tabor High School for the first time today since Wednesday’s shooting.

Students and parents went to the school during their assigned time to pick up their book bags and other personal belongings they left behind in the panic.

They’re remembering those terrifying moments as they walk in.

“It was just everything happened so quick. Everybody started running out of the school,” said Alyssa Barnes, a student. “It was terrifying.”

Teachers and other staff members walked with students and families back inside the school.

Some students went into classrooms to get their stuff, while others picked up their book bags from large piles in the hallway.

One student tells FOX8 it was nice to see the teachers they’ve known for years inside the school instead of police officers with guns.

“It definitely brought back a lot of flashbacks from the moment when it happened,” Barnes said. “I definitely feel like it’s going to be different coming back because they’re not just going to not talk about it.”

Students are also asking themselves what’s going to happen on Tuesday.

“A lot of people don’t feel safe,” said Manny Mendoza.

Mendoza will be looking out for friends and family when the bell rings on Tuesday.

“I think I’ll be a lot more cautious about it, a little more wary about my brother, like, ‘hey, make sure you stay in your classroom. Don’t go wandering off in case something happens,'” Mendoza said.

The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office will have deputies stationed at the school on Tuesday to provide students and staff with extra support and to remind them they’re safe.